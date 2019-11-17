Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee have been in the limelight for their rumoured relationship. There are so many photos that prove the inside love of this couple

Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee have been in the limelight for their rumoured relationship. There are so many photos that prove the inside love of this couple. Although they are all speculations and nothing has been confirmed by the couple. There are films that they had done together, the Bhojpuri industry loved the couple in every film. The onscreen chemistry of this couple has now become the unseen love story too. The cute pictures of this couple will make you fall in love with them.

Rani Chatterjee, Khesari Lal Yadav was also seen on the set of Bigg Boss house. The BB house welcomes the contestant Khesari Lal Yadav with the open heart. Rani Chatterjee came to boost up his love and to give him energy for the show. She said that Khesari Lal Yadav will add humor to the show and will go to the finale.

The bonding of the couple was enough to explain their feelings to each other. Currently, Khesari Lal Yadav is in the Bigg Boss house and playing well, although he is not doing justice to his character as Rani Chatterjee said. But the contestant is out of all communication networks, in spite of which Rani Chaterjee motivates him and his fans to vote. Talking about Rani Chaterjee she was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, she also tasted the color reality show. This lovely couple is now on the same track and attracts the audience with their sassy photos.

In the recent photo, the couple was seen in contrasting clothes. Khesari Lal Yadav was wearing typical Bhojpuri costume and Rani Chaterjee matched him with Bhojpuri Ghagra and Choli. Her Lehnga was beautiful, and there were sequences embedded in her dress. The actress was looking so adorable that no one can take off their eyes.

