Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee and Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s popular song Mauka Ke Laabh La Pazaa Mein Daab La from popular Bhojpuri film Jaanam has crossed 1 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. The movie stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee in lead roles and Poonam Dubey and Viraj Bhatt in key roles. The song Mauka Ke Laabh La Pazaa Mein Daab La has been filmed on Khesari Lal Yadav & Rani Chatterjee and their sensuous on-screen chemistry has been breaking the Internet and has set the screen on fire!

In the video, Rani Chatterjee looks sexy in a black shimmery dress and Khesari Lal Yadav looks dapper in a casual green tee and blue denim jeans. Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most popular actors and singer in the Bhojpuri film industry who has featured in a number of films and has sung many chartbuster songs.

He has appeared in films like Sajan Chale Sasural, Charno Ki Saugandh, Jo Jita Wahi Sikander, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Khesari Ke Prem Rog, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, among many others and is one of the most popular actors in Bhojpuri cinema who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past several years.

