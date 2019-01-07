Rani Chatterjee is the ultimate Bhojpuri sensation who needs no introduction! Her popularity is growing with each passing day and now that she has started sharing her gym photos and workout videos, Rani Chatterjee has become a social media sensation as well.

Rani Chatterjee is the ultimate Bhojpuri sensation who needs no introduction! Her popularity is growing with each passing day and now that she has started sharing her gym photos and workout videos, Rani Chatterjee has become a social media sensation as well. She gets us drooling over her hot and steamy photos and now her latest Instagram picture which was shared by the Bhojpuri dancing sensation on her Instagram account is all over the Internet!

In the post, we see Rani Chatterjee chatting with director Shams Durrani and she also wrote that it was an amazing work experience with him! In the photo, they are sitting next to a lake and having a deep conversation. Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular actresses from the Bhojpuri film industry and has a massive fan base specially in Bihar and nearby states.

Rani Chatterjee has worked in 100 Bhojpuri films as of now with blockbusters like Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Devra Bada Satawela, among others on the list.

