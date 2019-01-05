Rani Chatterjee is counted amongst the most followed actors of Bhojpuri cinema and fulfils the expectations of her fans with her regular updates every now and then. The Internet sensation has about 236k followers on Instagram and continues to be her fans favourite. In the recent upload, the diva flaunts her biceps and give major fitness goals to her fans.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Rani Chatterjee leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot and sexy photos. The Internet sensation has about 236k followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram and misses not even a single moment updating her fans about her various professional and personal updates. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share fitness pictures. In the photo, the diva is flaunting her bicep, exposing her stronger side and giving major fitness goals.

She is looking pretty wearing a pink casual top and a lower. With her crazy looks and expressions, the diva again captures the hearts of many and creates a buzz on Instagram with massive likes and comments. The fans of the diva miss no chance of showering their love on the lovely diva in the form of likes and shares on social media. The hottie is best known for her phenomenal role in Bhojpuri films like–Sasura Bada Paisawala, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Icchadhaari and many more. She also got the Best Actress award for her performance in movie Nagin in the year 2013.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More