Rani Chatterjee hot photos: Rani Chatterjee is best known for her predominant role in Bhojpuri films and Television series. The Internet sensation has about 231k followers on Image sharing platform–Instagram which proves that her fans leave no chance of admiring the actor for her superb acting and dancing skills. The Bhojpuri diva never misses a chance of surprising her fans with her personal and professional updates on social media. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot clicks. In her recent uploads, the hottie looks appealing flaunting her belly wearing a dark colour crop top. With dark eyeshadow and dark pink lipstick, the actor excels gaining attention on social media.

It is not the first time when the hottie has created a buzz on Instagram, she masters this talent in grasping the sight of her fans and fulfils their expectations well. The actor did her debut with the movie Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Monoj Tiwari in 2004. The actor was also declared as the Best Actress of the year for her outstanding performance in Nagin in 2013. The diva has also given major hits to the industry in the form of films and songs. Her dancing videos let the Internet on fire, which has garnered over millions of views on YouTube.

