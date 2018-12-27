Rani Chatterjee hot videos: Bhojpuri bombshell sets the Internet on fire with her yet another Instagram post. The stunning lady took to her official photo-sharing app to share her litti chokha video. Usually the gorgeous lady is seen posting a sexy pictures and sizzling videos but this time the lady chose to post an International Litti Chokha video.

Rani Chatterjee hot videos: Bhojpuri bombshell is one of the most famous and loved actors of Bhojpuri film industry. The stunning lady once again sets the internet on fire with her steamy sizzling videos everytime. With her sultry dance moves and curvaceous body, Rani Chatterjee never misses a chance to drive her fans crazy on social media. With her sexy gym videos to poolside bold looking hot photos, Rani Chatterjee is considered one of the most bankable divas of the industry.

Melting our hearts with her gorgeous pictures and sexy videos, Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram account to post a video. Usually the stunning diva uploads her sultry video or sizzling pictures but this time the Bhojpuri bombshell chose to upload a video in which she is seen learning how to cook “International Litti Chokha.” Thanking her chachi for teaching her how to make litti chokha which is popular meal of Bihar. In a red jacket and gym leggings, Rani Chatterjee as always looks hot in the clip that was posted yesterday i.e. December 26. Her Litti Chokha video has already garnered over 10.6k likes on social media.

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee is enjoying the pre-success of her upcoming movie Rani Weds Raja. The film which stars Ritesh Pandey, has alredy created a buzz in the industry before its release as the music and trailer of the film garnered over 1 million views in just 24 hours. Apart from that, Chor Machaye Shor trailer starring Anjana Singh has also set the Internet on fire.

