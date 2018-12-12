One of the most bankable actors of regional film industry, Rani Chatterjee enjoys a massive fan following. The hottie of Bhojpuri cinema knows how to kill with hotness. Be it the gym looks or the gorgeous desi outfits, the diva rocks them all. Recently, the fans went crazy over her sporty sexy photograph where she was wearing a boxing gloves and posing like a boss for the photo. The steamy hot photo could make anyone weak on knees.

Rani Chatterjee looks adorable as ever in her latest Instagram post!

One of the most bankable actors of regional film industry, Rani Chatterjee enjoys a massive fan following. The hottie of Bhojpuri cinema knows how to kill with hotness. Be it the gym looks or the gorgeous desi outfits, the diva rocks them all. Recently, the fans went crazy over her sporty sexy photograph where she was wearing a boxing gloves and posing like a boss for the photo. The steamy hot photo could make anyone weak on knees.

Once again, the charming lady has taken the internet by a storm with her sultry photo update. Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her looking as beautiful as ever. All dolled up in an ethnic outfit, the diva is looking like an Indian princess waiting for her prince. Accessorising it well with the gold jewellery, the actor is looking absolutely divine. Uploaded just a few hours ago, the photo has already managed to garner a huge number of likes with comments bombarding.

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee is gearing up to flash the screen with her upcoming Bhojpuri movie Rani Weds Raja which is the remake of box-office hit movie Tanu Weds Manu. Starring alongside Ritesh Pandey in her upcoming love story, she will be rocking the regional industry all over again. Until then, here are some of the most hot and happening photos from her Instagram gallery, take a look!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More