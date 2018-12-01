Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee, recently took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest photos. In just a few hours of the upload, the photo was flooded with her fan's comments and likes. In the picture, the hottie is looking sexy wearing a black backless swimsuit. The Internet sensation has about 190k followers on photo-sharing platform– Instagram, which proves that the hottie is her fan's favorite.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is counted among the most top-rated actors of the Bhojpuri film industry. The diva leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with her professional and personal life updates. The actor hits the headlines almost every day with her hot photos and updates and has about 190K followers on Instagram. Recently, the diva was in news for the trailer launch of her upcoming project –Rani weds Raja with Ritesh Pandey.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share her sizzling photos. In the pictures, she looks sexy, dressed in a black backless swimsuit posing well and spreading weekend vibes. The actor did her debut–Sasura Bada Paisawala in the year 2003 opposite Manoj Tiwari. The film was a super hit and won several awards. Some of her successful projects are – Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, Rani Chali Sasural, Main Rani Himmat Wali and Rani No. 786. In 2013 Bhojpuri Awards declared the diva as the Best Actress of the year for her outstanding performance in Nagin. It’s not the first time when the hottie has astonished her fans, she keeps uploading her pictures and Tik Tok videos in order to be her fan’s favorite. Take a look at her latest photos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More