Rani Chatterjee Manoj Tiwari photo: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen posing with Bhojpuri actor and singer Manoj Tiwari has gone viral on social media and is being loved by their fans!

Rani Chatterjee Manoj Tiwari photo: Bhojpuri beauty queen and the ultimate stunner Rani Chatterjee’s Instagram is flooded with her sexy and hot photos which drive all her millions and billions of fans crazy on social media. However, the latest photo shared by the Bandhan Tute Na actress shared a stunning photo with none other than the king of Bhojpuri cinema, Manoj Tiwari, who is an amazing singer, actor and now a politician. In the photo, we see Rani Chatterjee dressed in a black jacket with a pink top and black lowers and Manoj Tiwari, like always looks dapper in a blue kurta-pyjama.

Rani Chatterjee’s photo with actor-politician Manoj Tiwari is being loved by fans and has taken social media by storm. Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular, sexy and highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who entered Bhojpuri cinema back in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala emerged as one of the biggest hits in the Bhojpuri film industry.

She further starred in many big projects such as Damaad Ji, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Phool Banal Angar, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Maai Ke Karz, Dil Aur Deewar, Gharwali Baharwali, Main Rani Himmat Wali, among many others.

