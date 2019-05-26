Rani Chatterjee Monalisa sexy photos: Bhojpuri queens Rani Chatterjee and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been breaking the Internet with their sexy bikini photos!

Rani Chatterjee Monalisa sexy photos: Bhojpuri bombshells Rani Chatterjee and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas have stormed the Internet with their Instagram photos. While Rani Chatterjee is dressed in a sexy black bra with black and white lowers and her sexy back is way too hot to handle! Monalisa, on the other hand, is looking sizzling and tempting in a floral print bikini and is chilling in the pool. They both are very talented and are two of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. They have been breaking the Internet with their sexy and hot photos!

Rani Chatterjee has starred in several Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Sakhi Ke Biyah, Love aur Rajniti 2, Real Indian Mother, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Gharwali Baharwali, Rani Banal Jwala, Paayal, Durga, Maai Ke Karz, Chhotki Dulhin, Dil Aur Deewar, Bhagjogani, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Phool Banal Angar, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Inspector Chandni, Rani Chali Sasural, Rowdy Rani, Bandhan Tute Na, Damaad Ji, among several others.

She has worked with all the big stars in the Bhojpuri film industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, among several others. Monaliksa aka Antara Biswas has not only worked in 200 Bhojpuri films but also starred in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali and Kannada movies such as Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Tauba Tauba, Top Somrat, Wrong Number, Bobby: Love and Lust, Kaafila, Jagadam, Vathiyar, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, among several others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and she has a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook and is also an Internet sensation!

Her latest photo has been breaking the Internet! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas keeps sharing her hot and sexy Instagram photos as well as videos.

