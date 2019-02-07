Rani Chatterjee is among the most followed actors of the Bhojpuri industry who keeps spreading her talent on-screen with her skills and energy. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining them with her hot photos. Recently, the actor uploaded her morning selfie on Instagram, have a look

Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee is always up with her recent photos on social media. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps impressing them with her outstanding acting skills in films. The hottie made her Bhojpuri debut with the movie Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari in the year 2003. The film ought to be a big success and also garnered a lot of praises for her role in the film. After working for so many years, the actor is now counted to be one of the queens of Bhojpuri industry. Recently, the hardworking actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent selfie on Image-sharing platform Instagram. She is looking ravishing in a casual floral print top and is posing adorably in the picture.

In the year 2013, Bhojpuri Awards titled the allrounder actor as the Best Actress of the year for her phenomenal performance in her movie Nagin. Rani Chatterjee is one such actor who leaves no chance of spreading her hotness on social media as well as on-screens with her sizzling looks. Rani is among the top diva’s who has not only excelled in acting but also sets the stage on fire with her hot dance moves. The hottie has about 268k followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite.

Some of her hit films are Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Sakhi Ke Biyah and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More