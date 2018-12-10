Rani Chatterjee and Nidhi Jha are two sexy actresses from the Bhojpuri film industry with a huge fan base. Both the Bhojpuri beauties are extremely good actresses as well as the sexiest actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Both Nidhi and Rani are very good friends and share a special bond which is very much visible on their social media accounts.

Rani Chatterjee and Nidhi Jha are two sexy actresses from the Bhojpuri film industry with a huge fan base. Both the Bhojpuri beauties are extremely good actresses as well as the sexiest actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Both Nidhi and Rani are very good friends and share a special bond which is very much visible on their social media accounts. In the latest video shared by Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee on her official Instagram account in which we see Rani and Nidhi having a great time!

At first, we see Nidhi Jha picking up Rani in her arms and they both are making adorable expressions! Next, in the video, we see Rani lifting Nidhi up and looks like they surely had a great time together! Rani Chatterjee shared the video on Instagram on Monday and the video has gone viral on the Internet. Rani Chatterjee is one of the much-talked-about actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in several films such as Devra Bada Satawela, Sasura Bada Paisawala, among many others.

Nidhi Jha, on the other hand, shot to fame with featuring in television shows like Balika Vadhu, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, among many others and is now a prominent name in the Bhojpuri film industry.

