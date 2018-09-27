Bhojpuri sensations Rani Chatterjee and Nidhi Jha are setting friendship goals and are all set to take social media by a storm with their amazing chemistry. On September 26, Rani took to her official Instagram account to share a video in which the duo are seen raising temperatures in a swimming pool and lip-syncing on the tune of Barbie girl.

As Bhojpuri sensations Rani Chatterjee and Nidhi Jha continue to charm the audience with their sensational dance moves and sizzling expressions, the duo is now setting new friendship goals with their amazing bond. Taking the hotness quotient to another level, the queen of hearts Rani took to her official Instagram account to share the latest video that has taken social media by a storm.

Raising temperatures with their sizzling persona, the two beauties can be seen lipsyncing on the tunes of Barbie girl as they take a dip in the swimming pool. Needless to say, they look absolutely gorgeous as their uber-hot avatar. In the video, while Rani can be seen holding the camera to record the video, Nidhi inches closer to the camera while lip synching and rests her head on Rani’s shoulder.

Dressed in a blue swimming suit, Rani looks like a million bucks while Niddhi is making it difficult to take eyes off her in a sexy animal-print swimming suit. Sharing the video, Rani stated that she really enjoyed. After the video was shared, fans showered compliments on the stunning diva and could not stop replaying the video.

With this, Rani also shared a photo in the two stunners can be seen posing for a beautiful selfie. While sharing the video, Rani called Niddhi a hottie and their fans completely agree with her. With tonnes of compliments flooding on the comment section, it can be certainly said that this amazing bond between Rani and Niddhi is winning hearts.

Check out other photos of Rani and Niddhi that take social media by a storm:

