Rani Chatterjee hot photos: Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is among the hottest actors of the Bhojpuri industry who leaves no chance of showcasing her talent on-screen. Rani Chatterjee is best known for her item songs and dazzles in every character she plays on the screens. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo in a black cami top and denim. With no makeup look and soft curls, the actor excelled in creating a buzz on social media like every time. Currently, Rani has a huge fan base and keeps updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades.

Rani did her Bhojpuri debut with the movie Sasura Bada Paisawala in the year 2003 opposite Manoj Tiwari. Luckily, the film was a success and Rani got various awards for her outstanding role in the film as well. The hottie has about 268k followers on Instagram which proves that the heartthrob is her fans favourite. The hardworking actor also got the Best Actress award for the year 2013 by Bhojpuri Awards for her phenomenal role in the movie Nagin. Lastly, the actor featured in the movie Saakhi Ke Biyah in the year 2018 opposite Sunil Sagar. Some of her hit movies include Icchadhaari, Rangbaaj, Real Indian Mother, Gharwali Baharwali, Waqalat, Ek Laila Teen Chaila and many more. Rani Chatterjee is also known for her getting into the character and portrays every role in its best possible way.

