Rani Chatterjee, Pakhi Hegde video: The latest Instagram video of Bhojpuri beauties Rani Chatterjee and Pakhi Hegde has gone viral on social media. The Bhojpuri bombshells look absolutely stunning in the video that has set the Internet on fire!

The video is being loved by all their fans!

Rani Chatterjee, Pakhi Hegde video: Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee on Monday shared a video on her official Instagram account along with another Bhojpuri sensation Pakhi Hegde and both the Bhojpuri beauties look breathtaking in the video which has taken social media by storm! Both Rani Chatterjee and Pakhi Hegde are wearing sexy white dresses and seem to be really having a gala tine at an event. Another interesting part about the video is that we see actor-politician Manoj Tiwari singing and the video is being loved by all their fans!

Rani Chatterjee has a huge fan base on social media and all her pictures and videos take the Internet by storm! Rani Chatterjee made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala and later featured in a number of films such as Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, among many others. She is one of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry and is also a phenomenal dancer who is known for her sexy and sizzling dance moves!

Pakhi Hegde, on the other hand, is another Bhojpuri item queen who has featured in a number of Bhojpuri item songs and films such as Hamara Mati Me Dum Ba, Nirahua Rickshawala,

Kaise Kahi Ki Tohara Se Pyar Ho Gail, among many others.

