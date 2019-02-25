Bhojpuri bombshell, Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pictures and videos with Devra Bhail Deewana actor Pakkhi Hegde. In a white and black coloured jumpsuit, Rani Chatterjee looks hot while Pakkhi chose to wear a golden coloured Indian outfit for Bhojpuri award show that was held last night.

Rani Chatterjee Instagram videos: Bhojpuri bombshell, Rani Chatterjee who is popularly known for her amazing performances in films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786, is one of the most famous Bhojpuri divas on the Internet. From gym videos to the beautiful photos, Chatterjee barely misses an opportunity of making her fanbase go gaga by giving her personal as well as professional updates on the photo-sharing app.

The stunning lady recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her fun-filled videos with Bhojpuri actress Pakkhi Hegde. In a black and white coloured jump-suit, Rani Chatterjee simply looks hot while Pakkhi Hegde chose an Indian attire for the event. The duo twinned with their hot pink coloured lipstick in the picture that went viral on social media. Rani herself posted their videos while having a gala time. If you missed watching the videos, take a look at them here:

On the work front, Rani is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Chotki Thakurayin, Rani Ki Hukumat, Jab Jab Khoon Pukare, Kanoon Ke Khiladdi, Rani Ki Aaygei Baraat, Chor Police, Sawariya Mohe Rang De, Rani Dilwar Jani and Chamatkar.

