Chotki Thakurayin actor Rani Chatterjee barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her photos and video on social media. The stunning Bhojpuri bombshell recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest workout picture which is simply giving us gym goals.

Rani Chatterjee is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Chor Police starring Akashy Singh, Kajal Raghwani and Anjana Singh. Well, the lady will also share screens with Anjana Singh for Chotki Thakurayin which is likely to hit the theatres in the coming months. The lady also has movies like Saawariya Mohe Rang De starring Brijesh Tripathi and Avinash Shahi, Rani Ki Aayegi Baraat, Rani Dilwar Jani, Samrajya, Chamatkar, Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi, Rani Weds Raja, Kasam Durga Ki, Zero Banal Hero and Hum Bhojpuriya Sultan under her belt.

Well, the Internet sensation is quite famous for her sexy photos and video on social media. Rani Chatterjee barely skips an opportunity of making us all go gaga with her gym pictures and hot workout video. The stunning lady took to her official Instagram account to share her yet another gym picture in a pink and grey colour treggings coordinated with a black coloured jacket. Well, a perfect bun with a pink lip colour simply complimenting her gym attire, has garnered over 4k likes within hours of its upload on the photo-sharing app. No doubt, Rani Chatterjee has turned into a hottie within a time span after working out hard.

If you missed Rani Chatterjee’s latest Instagram post, take a look at it here:

