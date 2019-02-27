The Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee has yet another time taken the internet by storm with her sizzling photos. The Bhojpuri diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest sexy photos, one donning a black gym outfit which has garnered more than 3k likes and the other in which she is taking bath in a jacuzzi.

In the photo, we see Rani Chatterjee donning a sexy black gym outfit gazing out of a window with her long locks let loose. Rani Chatterjee is one of the most versatile actresses of Bhojpuri cinema who has featured in over 60 Bhojpuri films. Rani Chatterjee made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala followed by several blockbusters such as Tohar Naikhe Kauno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dil Deewana Maane Na, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Love Aur Rajniti 2, among many others.

She is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bhojpuri cinema and her dance videos garner millions of likes on YouTube. Rani Chatterjee has worked with all the superstars from the Bhojpuri film industry.

