Bhojpuri dancing queen and Internet sensation Rani Chatterjee's latest Instagram photo in which she is dressed in an all-black avatar has been breaking the Internet!

Rani Chatterjee has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry

Bhojpuri sex bomb Rani Chatterjee, who keeps sharing her sexy and hot workout videos on photo-sharing app Instagram which set the Internet ablaze in no time has once again taken social media by storm with her latest photo which she shared on photo-sharing app Instagram in which she is seen in an all-black avatar.

In the picture, we see Rani Chatterjee dressed in a sexy black tee with black Addidas jacket and her striking and sexy pose will give you a run for your money! Rani Chatterjee often shares her workout videos from her gym sessions which are way too hot to handle and set the Internet on fire as soon as she shares them on social media.

Rani Chatterjee is also a phenomenal dancer who is known for her sexy dance numbers which garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Rani Chatterjee has a massive fan following on social media and her fans go gaga over the sexy, hot, sultry, sizzling and tempting photos as well as videos which the Bhojpuri bombshell keeps sharing on her official Instagram account.

Rani Chatterjee has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others. Rani Chatterjee is known for working in Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Rani No. 786, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dil Deewana Maane Na, Rani Banal Jwala, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Real Indian Mother, Love aur Rajniti 2, Jodi No 1, Gharwali Baharwali, among several others.

She is also a fitness freak and never misses her gym sessions. Rani has a massive fan base on social media and across the country, especially in Bihar and Bengal.

