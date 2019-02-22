Rani Chatterjee photo: Bhojpuri star and item queen Rani Chatterjee's latest photo in which she is seen in her sexy gym avatar has been breaking the Internet! The photo has taken social media by storm and is being loved by her fans!

Rani Chatterjee photo: One of the most popular, sexy and sensational actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Rani Chatterjee is surely becoming hotter and sexier day by day and her sultry photos on social media platforms such as Instagram are proof! The diva, who is known for her sizzling and phenomenal dance moves and hit item numbers is also a fitness and gym freak and Rani Chatterjee keeps sharing photos and videos from her gym sessions which are not only motivational and inspirational but are also too hot to handle!

In the latest photo shared by the Ganga Yamuna Saraswati actor on her official Instagram account on Friday morning, The Bhojpuri dancing sensation is looking stunning in a sexy pink and grey crop top with matching lowers. She is looking stunning in her sexy gym avatar. Rani Chatterjee keeps sharing her sultry and hot photos on her official Instagram account which are loved by her fans.

Rani Chatterjee made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala post which she has worked in several Bhojpuri films such as Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Rani Chali Sasural, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Main Rani Himmat Wali, among many others.

