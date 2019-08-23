Rani Chatterjee photo: In the recent Instagram post, Rani Chatterjee is flaunting her body, scroll down and check the pictures

Rani Chatterji latest picture: Bhojpuri sensation ruling all over the internet through her hot and sexy avatars. In her latest Instagram post, she has lit a cigarette in her hand and she is putting internet on fire! In the photo, she is flaunting her sexy body by keeping the chain of her jacket open. S he is looking the proper and sexy Indo-western beauty in the picture by flaunting her toned body.

She is wearing a lehenga electric pink-colored lehenga teamed up with a blue denim jacket in which she is flaunting her black colored innerwear which is making her look traditional as well as modern, she is accessorizing the look through Indian jewelry which is making her look hotter and tempting. In the photo we can see tight and fit body of the Bhojpuri actress, she is adding swag in her pic by holding a lit cigarette. She is definitely giving a hot treat to her 411k followers.

Check out the latest Instagram post by Bhojpuri beauty:

Rani Chatterjee was styled by Pooja Singh and this Hot picture was captured by Sameer Chatterjee. Rani Chatterjee’s love for the gym is hidden from no one as she keeps on sharing her pictures from the gym on Instagram and that’s the reason for her fit body. Rani is a very active user of social media as she keeps on sharing posts on Instagram. Recently she shared a tik-tok video in which shw was dubbing a song and social media gave her a lot of love over the post.

Here is the video:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App