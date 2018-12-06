Rani Chatterjee photos: In the picture, Rani has her boxing gloves on and is posing next to a color-coordinated punching bag. She has captioned her picture as Don’t hide your weakness kill it, I have just started it. The picture in a span of 3 hours had garnered thousands of likes and the count seems unstoppable and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her sexy avatar.

Rani Chatterjee photos: One of the finest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee, who is known for her sensuous avatar and sexy latkes and jhatkas has taken social media by storm with her latest photoshoot. Donning an orange sports bra and black yoga pants, rani looks drop-dead gorgeous as she poses for the camera.

In the picture, Rani has her boxing gloves on and is posing next to a color-coordinated punching bag. She has captioned her picture as Don’t hide your weakness kill it, I have just started it. The picture in a span of 3 hours had garnered thousands of likes and the count seems unstoppable and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her sexy avatar. Take a look at the picture from her sexy photo shoot here:

On the professional front, Rani Chatterjee will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja which is a Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood blockbuster hit Tanu Weds MAnnu. In the movie Rani Chatterjee will be seen opposite Ritesh Pandey in her upcoming flick Rani weds Raja. Rani Chatterjee has also been honored with many awards among which she has also received the 6th Bhojpuri Awards for her amazing performance in Nagin. Take a look at the trailer here:

