Bhojpuri sensation who is known for her sensual and sultry moves in Bhojpuri film industry, took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot and sexy gym selfie. In a full gym avatar, the lady simply was dressed in a red t-shirt and yoga pants. Photos inside.

Heart and soul of Bhojpuri Industry Rani Chatterjee, who is known for her curvaceous body and her sexy latkas and jatakas has taken social media by storm with her latest pictures. Dressed in a red sports t-shirt and black yoga pants the Bhojpuri diva looks beautiful as ever as she poses for the camera with her gym trainer Himanshu Pandey. She has captioned her picture as Twinning in red and is also wishing her fans good morning. She has complemented her gym look with red lipstick and kohled eyes. Rani made her acting debut in the Bhojpuri industry, back in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari. Her picture was the highest grosser of the year which got her a lot of awards for her performance.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja which is a Bhojpuri remake of Tanu Weds Manu opposite Bhojpuri star Ritesh Panday and in Sakhi Ke Biya. Rani Chatterjee has been honored with many awards among she has also received the 6th Bhojpuri awards in 2013 where she was declared the best actress for her performance in Nagin. Rani has a huge fan following of 169k on Instagram which has made her a social media sensation. Take a look at some of her sexiest pictures here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More