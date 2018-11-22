Rani Chatterjee has taken social media by storm with her sensuous looks. Talking about her latest post, Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee is dressed in a tight full sleeves black t-shirt and an abstract printed yoga pants. She has complemented her gym attire with glossy red lipstick and twin ponnies. Her picture in a span of just an hour has garnered 538 likes and the count seems unstoppable.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri diva sweats it out at the gym

Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee, who is known for her sexy dance moves and her sultry expression made her acting debut in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari. The movie was the highest grossing Bhojpuri film of 2004. Since then Rani Chatterjee has featured in more than fifty Bhojpuri films among which she has also been honoured with many awards. One such film was Devra Bada Satavela which bagged her best actress awards in the 6th Bhojpuri film awards.

Enjoying a massive fan following on Instagram of more than 176k followers, Rani Chatterjee has taken social media by storm with her sensuous looks. Talking about her latest post, Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee is dressed in a tight full sleeves black t-shirt and an abstract printed yoga pants. She has complemented her gym attire with glossy red lipstick and twin ponnies. Her picture in a span of just an hour has garnered 538 likes and the count seems unstoppable. Take a look at her gym picture here:

Rani Chatterjee dance videos on the video sharing platform youtube go viral in mere seconds, one such song of the ace dancer of the Bhojpuri film industry is Sasura Me Puchhi Na Bhatar Eh Motayie Per from her blockbuster hit film Nagin. the song has been crooned by Kalpana and Indu Sonali. the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav. Watch the video here:

