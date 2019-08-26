Rani Chatterjee photos: Rani Chatterjee the stunner of Bhojpuri entertainment world has yet again stormed the internet by sharing her hot photo in a red suit, indeed the diva looks alluring in Indian attire. Within a couple of hours, the photo got more than 4000 likes and with that, hit the todays trending chart

Rani Chatterjee photos: Rani Chatterjee the queen of Bhojpuri entertainment world, no doubt looks pretty hot in everything she dons and when it comes to fashion, she has a unique fashion sense which no one beat, her killer looks and curvaceous body make you drool over her again and again, with that, the stunner of the Bhojpuri cinema yet again stormed the internet by sharing her smoking hot photo in a red suit.

No doubt, the diva justifies this phrase of ‘Tennu Suit, Suit Karda’, dazzles in a bright red suit accompanying with pearl danglers. Within a couple of hours, the photo got more than 4000 likes and thousands of lovable comment. Indeed the diva rules her fans’ heart, as she knows the right trick to hook her fans by sharing her hot photos and videos on social media.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, the hottie has worked in, more than 60 Bhojpuri films with that she marked her mettle in Bhojpuri cinema and counted as one of the top actresses of Bhojpuri world. Not just that the diva is an ace dancer and some of her songs like Mauka Ke Laabh La Pazaa Mein Daab La, Paatar Paatar Piyawa Ke, Ankhiya Me Bada Tu, Fasari Laga Leb, Sasura Me Puchhi Na Bhatar Eh Motayie Per, are a big hit on social media platforms and garnered more than 40 million views. By looking on to her journey it seems like she has a long way to go in her career and sky is the only limit for Rani.

