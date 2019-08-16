Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee shares a hot photo of hers in which she looks ravishing as ever, in the photo the diva wore a multi color short dress and within a couple of minutes the photo got more than 10000 likes and thousand of love comments by her fans, no doubt the diva is one and only star of Bhojpuri cinema who ablaze internet.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri cinema’s renowned name Rani Chatterjee has again stormed the internet with her sexy look in western dress. Currently, Rani is one of the participants in India’s biggest reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi and all the way from Bulgaria she has shared her exclusively hot photos for her fans.

The diva pleases her fans by sharing her latest photo in which she can be seen donning a bright multi-color dress with big red danglers and let her curly hair loose she completed her look with multi-color heels in which she looks smoking hot, overall the look was quite decent and classy altogether, no doubt the diva is the true fashionista of Bhojpuri films.

As the photo was posted it garnered more than 10 thousand likes and thousands of lovable comments from her fans some wrote beautiful looks & dress while others couldn’t stop gushing over Rani’s photo and showered love by posting love emoji’s, thus its proved that Rani rules the heart of her fans and she doesn’t need any PR to promote her post as her true fans are doing it for her.

Check the post here:

On the professional front the diva has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films and currently she is all set to recreate her magic with the film Sakhi Ke Biyah helmed by Nand Kishore Mahto under the Royal Films Entertainment banner and not only that the diva has many more big-budget films in her kitty films like Chotki Thakurain and rani shared the first poster of the movie in which she can be seen in bold avatar. No doubt the diva nails it in every role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App