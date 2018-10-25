Bhojpuri item girl Rani Chatterjee is dressed in black yoga pants and a black t-shirt after her gym routine. Her makeup is subtle she has paired her look with nude lipstick and her hairdo is simple and tied in a messy bun. Her picture has already garnered 2,657 likes and the comment section is pouring with compliments for her fit body.

Bhojpuri item girl Rani Chatterjee is back to rule the hearts of her millions of fans with her curvaceous body and her stunning looks. She made her acting debut in Sasura Bda PAisa WAla opposite Manoj Tiwari in 2004, the movie was the highest grossing Bhojpuri film of that time. Since then Rani Chatterjee is a social media sensation and had a huge fan following of 154,000 on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Rani continues to rule over hearts of her thousands of fans with her sexy dance moves and her sultry expressions. The diva recently took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos in which she looks absolutely gorgeous.

Talking about the series of pictures Rani Chatterjee is dressed in black yoga pants and a black t-shirt after her gym routine. Her makeup is subtle she has paired her look with nude lipstick and her hairdo is simple and tied in a messy bun. Her picture has already garnered 2,657 likes and the comment section is pouring with compliments for her fit body.

Rani Chatterjee has been featured in more than twenty Bhojpuri films among which her latest movies have been ohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Paayal, Gharwali Baharwali, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Jodi NO 1, Real Indian Mother, Sakhi Ke Biyah, Rani Banal Jwala, among others. Rani Chatterjee has been honoured with many awards among which she received the 6th Bhojpuri awards in 2013 for Best Actress of the year for her amazing performance in Naagin opposite Bhojpuri actor cum singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

