finest actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema Rani Chatterjee is dressed in an oversized black shirt, she has tied another shirt on her stomach to give herself a Dabbang look. Talking about her makeup Rani has complemented her bold look with dark pink lipstick and retro aviators. She has kept her hair open and loose giving it a messy look.

One of the finest actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema Rani Chatterjee has once again taken Instagram by storm with her latest photoshoots. Rani made her acting debut in the Bhojpuri industry with Manoj Tiwari in Sasura Bada Piasa Wala in 2004, the movie was the highest grossing film of that time. Rani Chatterjee became a social media sensation after her first film and has a huge fan following of 154,000 on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Miss Chatterjee is famous for her curvaceous body and her sultry expressions.

Rani Chatterjee has worked in more than fifteen Bhojpuri films among which her latest movies have been Paayal, Real Indian Mother, Sakhi Ke Biyah, Rani Banal Jwala, Ohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Gharwali Baharwali, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Jodi NO 1 among others. Rani Chatterjee has been honoured with many awards among which she received the 6th Bhojpuri awards in 2013 for Best Actress of the year for her amazing performance in Naagin opposite Bhojpuri actor cum singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

