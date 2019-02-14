Bhojpuri bombshell who is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with the upcoming project, Chotki Thakurayin, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another beautiful photo in a blue coloured saree. She took to her official Instagram handle to wish happy valentine day 2019 to her fanbase with a pic.

Decked in a bridal avatar, Rani Chatterjee’s latest photo is all about her smiles. Well, the stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful photo in a magenta coloured saree which is combined with a yellow coloured blouse. Her gold jewellery and mangal sutra are all that complimented her outfit of the day from the upcoming Bhojpuri project, Chotki Thakurayin. Her smile and hot red coloured lipstick with sindoor and on the point make-up are all that was required to make the entire attire look more beautiful and stunning.

Wishing happy valentine day 2019 to her massive fan following with a picture, she captioned the post with cute kissing and smiling emojis. This is not the first time that the lady has posted her look from Chotki Thakurayin. She was earlier seen having a gala time with her co-star Anjana Singh in the same attire with a similar backdrop. In the meanwhile, take a look at this beautiful photo of Rani Chatterjee that has so far garnered over 1k hearts which also includes her close friend Shubhi Sharma:

The Sasura Bada Paisawela actor who is known for her sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri movie is a Bengali beauty. With her amazing performances in the regional films, she won millions of hearts in the film industry. With a massive audience in and out of the industry, Rani is a best actress award winner for her performance in the blockbuster movie Naagin. Well, she is not only made them praise her for her the work but also made them go gaga with her mind-blowing transformation. Just a few months ago, she started her gym diaries on social media. Her workout videos and sexy gym photos havehttps://www.instagram.com/p/Bt1H8AyA86q/ become the talk of the show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuasK05qB68

