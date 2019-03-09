Rani Chatterjee photos: Rani Chatterjee is a social media sensation with more than 300k followers on Instagram. Take a look inside for Rani Chatterjee ke geet, Rani Chatterjee ke gaane, Rani Chatterjee ke songs, Rani Chatterjee bhojpuri songs, Rani Chatterjee ke bhojpuri movies, Rani Chatterjee bhojpuri films 2019, Rani Chatterjee ki movies, Rani Chatterjee movies hd.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee needs no introduction, from her killer body to her sexy dance moves Rani Chatterjee is a social media sensation with more than 300k followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. She started her acting career back in 2004 with Sasural Bada Paisa Wala opposite Manoj Tiwari. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies of the year 2004 and had earned crores of rupees at the box office.

Since then Rani Chatterjee in her fifteen-year-long career has featured on more than 35 Bhojpuri films, 10 items songs, and various other web series. Recently Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to share some latest pictures dressed in a navy blue crop top and checkered pants. She has paired up her look with white bellies, red lipstick and kohl eyes.

The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments for her killer body and her sizzling pictures. Take a look:

Some of her movies are- Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Diljale, Bandhan Tute Na, Damaad Ji, Sita, Chaila Babu, Phool Banal Angar, Nagin, Rani No 786, Dil Deewana Maane Na, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Shiv Rakshak, Icchadhaari, Love aur Rajniti 2, among various others.

