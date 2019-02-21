Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee is best known for her outstanding performance in the industry. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps updating them with her hot upgrades. The hottie masters the talent of sizzling the Internet with her sultry photos and ravishing performances in the movies and dancing videos. Here is a list of poolside photos of the actor:

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is best known for her phenomenal work in the industry. The hardworking actor masters the talent of flourishing well with her gorgeous attires and hot looks. The Internet sensation has about`267k followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram which proves the hottie to be her fans favourite. Rani Chatterjee is also known for her workout and is often seen uploading her gym photos. Proving herself to be an allrounder the actor recently took to her official Instagram to share her leg workout. By carrying a 2kg kettlebell in hand, the actor sweats out completely in the gym.

The hottie is best known for her the stupendous acting in Bhojpuri industry and leaves no stone unturned to surprise her fans with her skills. The actor did her Bhojpuri debut with the movie Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari in the year 2003 and for her phenomenal performance, she received many awards as well. The hottie also won the title of Best Actress of the Year by 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her ravishing performance in the film Nagin. It is not the first time when the actor has surprised her fans, she excels in this talent and keeps updating them with her professional and personal upgrades. The hottie has been serving the industry since 2004 and continues to dazzle well in the industry with her hard work and talent. Some of her hit movies are Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Love aur Rajniti 2 and Sakhi Ke Biyah.

Here are some poolside photos of the actor–

