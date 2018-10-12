Bhojpuri dancing sensation Rani Chatterjee is also known as the Instagram queen all thanks to the sexy dance videos she keeps posting on her official Instagram account. The Bhojpuri diva on Friday shared a video in which she is seen dancing to the tunes of popular Bhojpuri song Piyawa Se Pahile Hamar Rahlu which has been crooned by none other than one of the best singers of the Bhojpuri film industry, Ritesh Pandey.

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Rani Chatterjee is also known as the Instagram queen all thanks to the sexy dance videos she keeps posting on her official Instagram account. The Bhojpuri diva on Friday shared a video in which she is seen dancing to the tunes of popular Bhojpuri song Piyawa Se Pahile Hamar Rahlu which has been crooned by none other than one of the best singers of the Bhojpuri film industry, Ritesh Pandey. In the TikTok video, we see Rani Chatterjee dancing on the super hit Bhojpuri track in a sexy black printed dress.

Her hot and sizzling dance moves are to die for! Rani Chatterjee has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Rani No. 786, Devra Bada Satawela, among others. She made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in Sasura Bada Paisawala in 2004 post which she has made a big name for herself in the industry.

Rani Chatterjee is one of the most bankable actresses in Bhojpuri cinema and is known for her grooving dance moves. She will soon be seen in a number of films such as Rani Ki Hukumat, Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai, Sakhi Ke Biyah, among many others.

