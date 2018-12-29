Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee lately hit headlines for uploading a photo on her official Instagram page, in which the hottie was seen doing yoga and enjoying sunbathing. In the photo, she was found with her new Yoga partner named Yash Kumarr.

The queen of Bhojpuri cinema, Rani has a massive fan following on social media with as many as 229k followers on her official Instagram page

Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: The Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee lately hit headlines for uploading a photo on her official Instagram page, in which the hottie was seen doing yoga and enjoying sunbathing. the photo, she was found with her new Yoga partner named Yash Kumarr. As 2018 is going to end, Rani has certainly new plans for the upcoming New Year, and possibly one of them is staying fit.

By choosing Yoga has a new fitness mantra, Rani will now be an inspiration for many of her fans and followers to stay fit and healthy. The queen of Bhojpuri cinema, Rani has a massive fan following on social media with as many as 229k followers on her official Instagram page. On the work front, currently, the hottie is occupied with the shooting schedule of her upcoming film–Chotki Thakurayin.

The hottie also got an award as the Best Actress of the year for her performance in the film–Nagin. Which clearly means when it comes to acting the diva knows how to surpass competition to her co-stars and other Bhojpuri celebrities in the industry.

Coming back to her Instagram post, Rani is seen wearing a very elegant purple-golden saari in the below post. She knows how to slay in the look, no matter whatever it is.

