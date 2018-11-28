Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee has again made her fans crazy by her stunning looks. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share photos of the trailer launch event of her upcoming project – Rani Weds Raja. She has shared some pictures, with the hottie Rakhi Sawant wearing a pink dress with a beautiful pearl set.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri Sensation Rani Chatterjee, recently took to her official Instagram handle, to share her recent photos of the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie —Rani Weds Raja. It is not the first time when the diva has shared her stunning photos, she keeps entertaining her fans with her uploads and her timeline is proof of it. In the pictures, the hottie is wearing a hot black one-piece which is suiting her skin tone from every angle. With golden smoky eyes and pink lipstick, the actor looks gorgeous. She has also shared a photo, pouting with Rakhi Sawant in her recent uploads. Meanwhile, Rakhi is wearing a pink dress with a pearl set which is adding more beauty to her outfit.

Rani Chatterjee made her Bhojpuri debut – Sasura Bada Paisawala with Manoj Tiwari in 2003. Later on, in 2013, she was also declared as the Best Actress of the year for her wonderful performance in Naagin. The sensation has done major hit projects like —Bandhan Tute Na, Devra Bada Satawela, Phool Banal Angar, Rani Chali Sasural, Love aur Rajniti 2 and Sakhi Ke Biyah. With a massive fan following of 185 k on the Photo sharing platform– Instagram, the diva keeps ruling the heart of her fans by her daily uploads.

