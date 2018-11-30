Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee 's friendship with Rakhi Sawant is not a secret. Taking everyone by surprise, Rani has shared a new video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen dancing with Rakhi Sawant at Rani Weds Raja trailer launch. Donning a sexy black bodycon dress, Rani is setting the stage on fire with her hot and sensuous dance moves.

When it comes to making the audience go gaga with her sensational dance moves and sultry persona, who can it do it better than Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee. As the diva continues to garner praises for her performance in Rani Weds Raja trailer that released earlier this week, she has shared a new video on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen grooving with Rakhi Sawant on stage.

As they dance on a hit Bhojpuri song, Rani and Rakhi seem to enjoy each other’s company and share a hug at the end of the performance. In the video, while Rakhi can be seen donning a pink-buttoned down shirtdress styled with a white belt, Rani is looking ravishing in a black bodycon dress with gold motifs designed all over it. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Rani referred to Rakhi as her very hot, sexy and favourite friend.

Have a look at Rani Chatterjee and Rakhi Sawant’s dance video here:

Post the trailer launch, Rani had also shared a couple of photos with Rakhi on her official Instagram account. In one of the photos, the duo can be seen pouting for a perfect selfie.

With years of experience, Rani Chatterjee has emerged as one of the most sought-after actors of the Bhojpuri film industry and sets the screens on fire whenever she appears on the big screen. With almost 200K followers on her official Instagram account, Rani is no less than a social media sensation and takes social media by storm with her hot and sensuous photos.

