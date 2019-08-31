Rani Chatterjee, Ravi Kishan in Khatra Khatra Khatra show: Rani Chatterjee strikes a stylish pose on the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra with dapper Ravi Kishan. The photo within a couple of hours got 6000 likes and hundred of lovable comments by their fans.

Rani Chatterjee, Ravi Kishan in Khatra Khatra Khatra show: Two legends in one frame, that’s what Colors channel new show Khatra Khatra Khatra has bought for its audiences. Bhojpuri legend Rani Chatterjee and Ravi Kishan stroked a stylish pose on the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra show, both of them were looking awesome in monochrome avatar.

Rani instantly shared this moment with her fans and captioned it, the Jodi is again ready for fun and drama #khatrakhatrakhatra #fun #masti #task #laughter. In the photo, Rani can be seen donning a short black dress with black matching Sillitoe’s whereas Ravi Kishan looks dapper in over all-white formals.

Within a couple of hours, the photo went viral and fetched more than 6,000 likes with thousands of lovable comments. Their fans poured out love in the comments section. A fan wrote, beautiful Rani Chatterjee, while others lauded their fashion sense. No doubt both the actors are loved and very much appreciated by their fans for every work they had done in the entertainment industry.

Check the post here:

Workwise, Rani till now has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films and currently stepped into the Tellywood industry with the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and currently the diva can be seen on Colors channel new show Khatra Khatra Khatra, while Ravi has too much on his career plate and for 2019, the dapper is all set to recreate the magic with his new films Radhe, Chhoo Mantar, Pandit Ji Batai Na Biyah Kab Hoi 3 and Sabse Bada Champion.

