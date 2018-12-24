Rani Chatterjee hot videos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her sexy dance moves and sizzling photos on social media. The stunning diva's fan page took to the account to share the super hot dance video of Sasura Bada Paisawala.

Rani Chatterjee hot videos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her sexy dance moves and sizzling photos on social media. The gorgeous diva is popularly known for her amazing performance in movies like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786. She is always up with a mesmerising surprises for her fans, be it movies or gym videos. Ever since the release of her debut film Sasura Bada Paisawala, Rani Chatterjee has never looked back to the hurdles she went through before enjoying the grand success of her acting career.

We all know how active Rani Chatterjee on social media is. The stunning makes sure her huge fan following is well updated about her personal and professional life. Recently, her fan page took to her/his official Instagram handle to share her super hot video featuring Ravi Kishan. In a bottle green saree, Rani Chatterjee simply looks hot in her sizzling Indian avatar. While, Ravi Kishan looks dapper in his as always casual avatar. If you missed her sexy yet sultry dance video, here’s the sneak peek to the video that has created a whole lot of buzz on the internet with popular song Aai Ho Dada Kaisan Piywa from the movie Sasura Bada Paisawala:

Helmed by Rajkumar Pandey, Rani Chatterjee and Ravi Kishan starrer Devra Bada Satawela was released on June 25, 2010. The film starring Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Pradeep Pandey, Pawan Singh and Awadhesh Mishra is bankrolled by Dilip Jaiswal.

