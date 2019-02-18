Rani Chatterjee, the Bhojpuri sensation never drops an opportunity to astound her fans with her sexy and seductive photos keeping them wanting for more. The actress is lauded by her fans for her hot dance moves and commendable performance in Bhojpuri films. Winning the hearts of her fans the actress has made her way into the hearts of the Bhojpuri film lovers.

Rani Chatterjee looks adorable as ever in her latest Instagram post!

The Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee who is all set to entertain her fans with her upcoming film Chor Machaye Shor and Chotki Thakurayin took to her official Instagram account to share a recreated photo from her childhood memory with her brother and sister. Chatterjee captioned the pic with pose again, posing in a similar manner as her childhood photo. The photo has garnered more than 4k likes within a span of few hours with overflowing comments by fans. One of the sexiest and talented divas of the Bhojpuri industry, Rani Chatterjee never leaves a stone unturned for making her way into the hearts of her fans.

The stunning actress who every now and then surprises her followers with mind-blowing photographs is famous for her amazing roles in Bhojpuri movies like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786.

Talking about her forthcoming movies, Rani Chatterjee is all set to make her fans go gaga with the upcoming Chotki Thakurayin starring Anjana Singh. Chatterjee who was last seen in Sakhi ke Biyah starring Sunil Sagar, Gopal Rai, Brijesh Tripathi and Maya Yadav will also be seen in Krodh, Gunday 2, Kaanch Ki Chudiyaan, Kanoon Ke Khiladi, Life Me Twist, Jab Jab Khoon Pukare, Rani Ki Hukumat, Rani Ki Aayegi Baraat and Chor Machaye Shor.

