Rani Chatterjee, Ritesh Pandey-starrer Rani Weds Raja's trailer is finally out. At the trailer launch of the event, Rani and Ritesh turned heads with their impeccable style. Looking absolutely beautiful, Rani Chatterjee donned a black bodycon dress while Ritesh complemented her perfectly in a buttoned-down white shirt and black pants. Have a look at the photos shared by Rani Chatterjee on her official Instagram account-

After much anticipation, the trailer of Bhojpuri stars Rani Chatterjee and Ritesh Pandey is finally out. As the duo continue to garner praises for the trailer, they are making all the right buzz with their starry looks from the night. In the photos shared by Rani on her Instagram account, the on-screen look astonishing in their glamorous avatar.

Making heads turn with her sizzling avatar, Rani stunned in a black bodycon dress with golden shimmery motifs paired with nude heels. To amp up her look, Rani kept her hair straight and dazzled in a smokey eye makeup and pink lipstick. Complementing her perfectly, Ritesh Pandey chose a classic white buttoned-down shirt and black pants with a bearded look.

Have a look at Rani Chatterjee and Ritesh Pandey’s look from Rani Weds Raja trailer launch:

Helmed by Prashant Giri and bankrolled by Vandana Giri, Rani Weds Raja stars Ritesh Pandey, Rani Chatterjee, Anup Arora, Mehnaz Sharff, Deepak Sinha, Shardha Naval and many others. Shared just a few hours ago, the trailer of the film has already garnered 714,780 views.

After making her debut with Bhojpuri film Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari, Rani Chatterjee has starred in hit films like Sita, Devra Bada Satewela and Rani No. 786. Known to share her hot and sultry photos on her official Instagram account, Rani has not only emerged as one of the most sought-after female actors of Bhojpuri film industry but also a social media sensation.

Have a look at some of Rani Chatterjee’s Instagram photos:

