Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee who rose to limelight after her first film Sasura Bada Paisawala hit the theatres, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sexy backless gym look. If you missed her latest Instagram post that has garnered over thousands of likes, take a look at the post here:

Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: She is hot, she is sexy, she is one of the most popular divas of the Bhojpuri industry. Yes, we are talking about the lady who began her career with a power pack performance in Sasura Bada Paisawala in 2004, Rani Chatterjee. One of the most bankable actors of regional industry, Chatterjee is known for her roles in movies like Rani No. 786, Sita and Devra Bada Satawela. Apart from that, Phool Banal Angar actor is also popular for her chartbuster songs like Paatar Paatar Piyawa Ke, Nagin, Mauka Ke Laabh Mein Daab La, Tani Bardas Kera Ho, Main Rani Himmat Vali, and Garmi Bujhala Rani.

Recently, Dil Deewan Maane Na stare who is a budding Internet sensation, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sexy picture. In a black and pink backless with pink shoes and black leggings, Chatterjee posted her sexy gym look today i.e. January 14. Flaunting her sexy body, Chatterjee in the upload is seen posing like a star. The picture which was uploaded a few hours ago has so far garnered thousands of likes with her fans praising her dedication to shedding weight.

On the professional front, Rani Chatterjee is all set to entertain her huge fan following with her upcoming Bhojpuri film Chotki Thakurayin. The film that is likely to hit the theatres this year also stars Bhojpuri bombshell, Anjana Singh.

