Rani Chatterjee sexy videos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee, who has become a total fitness freak, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sexy gym video. Flaunting her workout photos and videos on photo-sharing app, the lady has never missed a golden opportunity of inspiring her fanbase to stay healthy and fit. On Tuesday, the Bhojpuri actress shared her video in which she is seen doing leg work out in an all black outfit perfectly paired with orange shoes. Well, within hours of its upload on Insta, the clip garnered over 5k likes on social media.

The stunning lady who began her acting career with Sasura Bada Paisawala in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari in the lead. Helmed by Ajay Sinha, Sasura Bada Paisawala was a blockbuster at the box office. Well, her very first movie was one of the highest grossing Bhojpuri movie of 2004. Her superhit career didn’t stop there! She then gave a superhit movie Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Rani No. 786, Naagin. The lady bagged the best actress award of the year at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her amazing performance in Naagin starring Khesari Lal Yadav.

Watch the unmissable vgym video of Rani Chatterjee:

Rani Chatterjee will next star in films like Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai, Chor Machye Shor, Sakhi Ke Biyah, Jab Jab Khoon and Rani Ki Hukumat. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Bhojpuri project, Chotki Thakurayin. The movie will also star Anjana Singh that will hit the theatres, this year.

