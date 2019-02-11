Rani Chatterjee, the Bhojpuri sensation never fails to astound her fans with her sexy and seductive photos keeping them wanting for more. The actress is admired by her fans for her hot dance moves and commendable performance in Bhojpuri films. Winning the hearts of her fans the actress has made her mark in Bhojpuri cinema.

Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Bhojpuri bombshell looks hot as ever in her latest instagram post

Rani Chatterjee has yet again grabbed the headlines for her hot and sizzling photos posted by her on her official Instagram account, taking our breadth away. The Bhojpuri queen looks bewitching in sexy leopard print, halter-neck dress paired with black bellies and deep red lips. Her sunkissed face with intense looks will make you crave for such a photograph. The actress captioned the photo with a post, slamming the people who criticised her for using an app to get fit. The photo has already garnered more than a thousand likes in less than an hour.

Chatterjee is better known for her roles in Bhojpuri films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786. The actress was born and brought up in Mumbai. She made her film debut in the 2003 Bhojpuri family drama Sasura Bada Paisawala featuring Manoj Tiwari which was a success and won several awards. The 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 declared Chatterjee as the Best Actress of the year for her performance in Nagin.

Rani is all set to make you all fall in love with her more by performing in Anjana Singh starrer Chotti Thakurayin. The diva who has more than 200k followers on her official Instagram account is slaying in her party outfit. Her Instagram posts in gym outfits prove that she is a fitness freak and always ready to break the gym.

