Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: One of the sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee started her career back in 2004 with Manojh Tiwari in Sasura Bada Paisawala and in her 15-year long career she has made a mark in the industry and has done more than 50 Bhojpuri films till now!

Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Bhojpuri diva looks hot as ever in her latest Instagram post!

Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Bhojpuri Bombshell Rani Chatterjee recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture from her beach vacation and we can’t stop staring! In the picture shared by Rani Chatterjee, she is donning an electric blue bra, black yoga pants, and a jacket. The picture in a span of just an hour has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her hot beach body.

In the series of pictures shared by the diva, one such cute picture is of her recreating a childhood pic with her brother Sameer Chaturvedi and sister. The post has garnered 5k plus likes and the count seems unstoppable! Take a look at the series of pictures which have taken social media by storm here:

Rani Chatterjee started her acting career with Sasura Bada Paisawala with Manoj Tiwari in 2004. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies of the year and had earned crores of money at the box office. On the work front, Rani Chatterjee will be next seen in Chotki Thakuriyan opposite Bhojpuri star Anjana Singh. Take a look at some of her sexy dance videos here:

