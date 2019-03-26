Rani Chatterjee sexy photo: Bhojpuri actress looks hot in black outfit: Bhojpuri Rani Chatterjee, who is a major fitness freak, took to social media to post a picture in her gym wear. The dancing sensation was wearing a black sports bra with black high waist lowers took social media by storm. She even shared a picture with her friend and Bhojpuri actress Anara Gupta.

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Rani Chatterjee has set the social media on fire with her sexy and sultry photos. The diva shares her latest photo in her official Instagram account. The dancing sensation was wearing a black sports bra with black high waist lowers took social media by storm. Rani Chatterjee is one of the fitness freaks in Bhojpuri cinema who has always been active to charm her fans with her new look.

Being a sensational dancer, Rani Chatterjee dance videos like Paatar Paatar Piyawa Ke, Mein Daab La, Dushman Banal Zamana and others have millions of views on YouTube. The actor has thousands of followers on Instagram. She keeps sharing her sexy pictures on social media platforms. This latest photo of gym freak has been breaking the internet with fire.

She is one of the sexiest actresses and amazing dancers in the industry and is known for her sexy latka-jhatkas in the industry. Rani Chatterjee keeps her fans updated with her pictures and Tik Tok videos. She even shared a picture with her friend and Bhojpuri actress Anara Gupta.

Rani is one of the top actresses in the Bhojpuri industry who has been paid highest. She also enjoys a huge fan following. She has made a number of films with her brilliant performances like Love aur Rajniti 2, Icchadhaari, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Gharwali Baharwali, Rani No. 786 and others.

Rani Chatterjee had made her debut from film Sasura Bada Paisawala. The movie was a massive Box Office taker and was also loved by the audience and critics alike.

