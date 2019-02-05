Rani Chatterjee sexy photo: Bhojpuri bombshell is not giving us any chance to get disappointed. The stunning lady who has become the fitness diva for us all, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another workout look. The gorgeous diva who made her acting debut in 2004 is all set to entertain her followers with upcoming project titled Paas Reh Ki Bhi Door Ba.

Rani Chatterjee is One of the most famous and soughted divas of Bhojpuri industry. Apart from sultry dance moves and acknowledging acting skills, Chatterjee is also famous for her desire to stay fit. Well, her enthusiam to stay healthy reflects through her Instagram videos and pictures. They are not only motivating but have made many of her fans hit the gym. Her workout videos with time are not only giving us gym goals are also inspiring to do something which seems hard but in reality is possible enough.

On Tuesday i.e. February 5, Rani Chatterjee did the same by posting her yet another workout photo. In the picture shared, the Bhojpuri bombshell is seen dressed up in a stylish black sports tunic with black coloured treggings with casual denim shoes. Well, what stole our hearts was her smile and the caption she gave to the picture which has already garnered over 3,139 likes on photo-sharing app. With her usual pnytail look and glasses on, she captioned the picture as “Come, lets make them more jealous with our smiles. Lets burn them without using matchsticks.” Take a look at the picture, here:

The Bhojpuri sensation made her acting career with Sasura Bada Paisawal in 2004 opposite Manoj Tiwari. The blockbuster film was them directed by Ajay Sinha and infact became the highest grossing Bhojpuri movies of the year. Apart from her debut hit, she is popularly known for Kanch Ki Chudiyan, Life Me Twist, Gunday 2, Rani Ki Aayegi Barat and Krodh.

She is currently gearing up for her upcoming project with Anjana Singh which is titled as Chotki Thakurayin. The duo are quite often seen having a gala time on the sets of the Bhojpuri movie. She also announced that she will feature in Paas Reh Ki Bhi Door Ba by releasing a video on YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More