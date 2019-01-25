Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: The Bhojpuri sesantion Rani Chatterjee is clearly setting an example for many curvy girls, who often think being fat or little chubby is embarrassing. Here are some of her photos that depict her versatility not just in films but in attires as well.

Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: Sensation Bhojpuri diva, who has gained a lot of attention in just very short span of her career, Rani Chatterjee is one of the leading Bhojpuri actresses in the film industry. She is an example to all the curvy girls, who often think being fat or little chubby is embarrassing. She has surely motivated many of the girls who aspire to become an actor.

Here in 3 of her photos from Instagram, we notice that the hottie can carry herself in many attire. e it in ethnic/traditional wear or something really hot like a bodycon dress or a classy suit. The diva knows how to win hearts through her confidence, grace, raunchy style and of course acting skills. In the below photo, the hottie is seen wearing a very beautiful suit, with which she opted for blood-red lip share which well so went with her personality and outfit.

Wow! isn’t that a massive transformation? We just witnessed her her in a really graceful suit in the above post, while in this photo the diva is seen wearing a floral flare dress.

Though the background of the photo was quite a contrast if compared with her photo, it added more uniqueness and surely garnered a lot of likes and comments on her official Instagram page.

The diva has a massive fan following not just on Instagram, but on YouTube. Her sassy dance moves and raunchy acting skills have killed the Internet immensely.

