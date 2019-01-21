Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Rani Chatterjee boasts of over 253k followers on Instagram and it is her posts that should be credited for her mounting fame on several social media platforms. The diva keeps posting her pictures on her official account that is what makes Rani's Instagram account one of the most followed of all.

Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee is once again wreaking havoc on several social media platforms and blame her exclusive Instagram post that she recently posted via her official account. An hour ago, the actor shared a new picture on the photo and video sharing platform and it slays. The beauty has once again proved that she is indeed one of the most gorgeous actors in the regional cinema. The post has already garnered thousands of likes and her fans just can’t stop pouring in compliments for her impeccable beauty.

In the pictures, the Sasura Bada Paisawala fame can be seen donning a black tees with short making her look prettier. The diva is also sporting white sneakers that have been complimenting her entire looks. The diva has chosen to keep her tresses open as waves making her look picture perfect. The picture shows that only Rani can look this vibrant in a picture with no so glitzy and glamorous background. Here’s take a look at Rani Chatterjee sexy photos:

Chatterjee made her Bhojpuri debut with the Bhojpuri family drama Sasura Bada Paisawala featuring Manoj Tiwari in 2003. Besides this, she has worked in several other blockbusters including Bandhan Tute Na, damaad Ji, Love aur Rajniti 2, Rangbaaj and Icchadhaari. Well, there is no doubt about the fact that Rani rules the Instagram too and her fan following is proof for that. Here we have compiled some of her best-worked pictures on Instagram, take a look:

