Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: The very talented and amazing actor Rani Chatterjee recently took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from her latest shoot dressed in an off-shoulder floral crop top, she has complemented her attire with kohled eyes, purple lipstick, black choker, and flower earrings and oh boy! Rani is rocking the new look! The picture in a span of just an hour has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her beauty. Talking about her latest Instagram post, Rani is wishing her fans a very good morning!

Rani Chatterjee started her acting career 15 years back with Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies of that year and had bagged Rani Chatterjee recognition and since then she has never looked back! In her 15-year-long career, Rani has featured in more than 50 Bhojpuri language movies, done more than 20 plus item numbers and even signed up many projects for television shows.

Take a look at her pictures from her latest photoshoot here:

On the work front, some of her latest upcoming movies are Rani Weds Raja which is a Bollywood remake of superhit movie Tanu Weds Manu. The movie Rani Weds Raja features Rani Chatterjee and Ritesh Pandey in lead roles.

Rani has been honored with many awards among which she has also bagged 6th Bhojpuri awards for her performance in Nagin. Take a look at some of the other photos and videos of the diva here:

