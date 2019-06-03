Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Bhojpuri sensation latest Instagram photo in a sports bra and jegging goes viral on the internet. The diva started her acting career with Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari in 2003. Take a look at her workout photos inside.

Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Fashionista of Bhojpuri cinema Rani Chatterjee is well-known for her stunning looks. She is famous for her blockbuster hits and sultry dance numbers and her photos, which go viral in no time! The Bhojpuri sensation has won hearts with her sizzling dance numbers and item songs because of which the diva holds a fan following of more than 300k on Instagram.

Rani Chatterjee who is also known as a fitness freak regularly updates her Instagram account with the latest workout photos and videos with interesting and motivating captions. Recently, the actress posted an inspiring photo of her tying weights on her legs, by the looks of it seems like the diva has a leg day at the gym! Donning a casual white off-shoulder top, black sports bra and grey jeggings. The post has crossed hundreds of likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her beuaty.

She shared a photo on her Instagram and captioned it- when you want to give up, just think of the people who would love to see you fail.

Take a look at the photos here:

Rani Chatterjee was born and brought up in Mumbai. She made her film debut back in 2003 with Bhojpuri family drama film Sasura Bada Paisawala featuring Manoj Tiwari for which Rani Chatterjee won many awards. She even bagged the Best Actress award in the 6th Bhojpuri awards edition. Some of her best movies are-Sasura Bada Paisawala, Dulaara, Sakhi ke Biyah.

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee will be soon seen on the big screen with Bhojpuri actor Aditya Ojha. Aditya is known for his Bhojpuri films such as border, chana jor Graham, Rijhai and Manju Moter Wala, on the other hand, Rani is one of the successful actresses of the industry and can be seen in the film Choti Thakurain’.

