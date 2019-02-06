Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri film industry and she keeps on stealing the limelight with her hotness. If you are a Rani Chatterjee fan, you must know that the diva has been onto her weight loss challenge since a while now and you can actually see the change now. Other than her on-screen latke jhatke, the diva is also famous for her glamorous posts on social media.
Upping her social media game to another level, Rani Chatterjee has taken the internet by a storm. The Bhojpuri sensation took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking sexy as ever. This latest photo of Rani Chatterjee is enough to leave you breathless. Donning a gorgeous off-shoulder top, Rani Chatterjee is posing piously for the photo. Take a look yourself!
Rani Chatterjee enjoys a crazy fan base and people love to see her sizzle on the screen. The curly wavy hairstyle of her is suiting the whole look. The Bhojpuri diva captioned her photo with a message for her haters. She was quoted saying that she loves the people who gossip behind her back because that is the place they belong to.
Leave a Reply