Bhojpuri fame Rani Chatterjee who keeps on swaying fans with her hot and happening avatars has once again taken the internet by a storm. The diva has been a part of more than 50 Bhojpuri language movies and has sizzled in more than 20 item numbers. This time, the star is stopping breaths with her super-hot look. Donning an off-shoulder top, Rani Chatterjee has left everyone spellbound.

Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri film industry and she keeps on stealing the limelight with her hotness. If you are a Rani Chatterjee fan, you must know that the diva has been onto her weight loss challenge since a while now and you can actually see the change now. Other than her on-screen latke jhatke, the diva is also famous for her glamorous posts on social media.

Upping her social media game to another level, Rani Chatterjee has taken the internet by a storm. The Bhojpuri sensation took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking sexy as ever. This latest photo of Rani Chatterjee is enough to leave you breathless. Donning a gorgeous off-shoulder top, Rani Chatterjee is posing piously for the photo. Take a look yourself!

Rani Chatterjee enjoys a crazy fan base and people love to see her sizzle on the screen. The curly wavy hairstyle of her is suiting the whole look. The Bhojpuri diva captioned her photo with a message for her haters. She was quoted saying that she loves the people who gossip behind her back because that is the place they belong to.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More